The defense team for Derick Ion Almena — the founder of the Ghost Ship collective — announced Monday that the fire which killed 36 people inside the Oakland warehouse — did not start there, but instead at an adjacent building.

According to the press release, the defense team has received a reliable scientific report, indicating this new finding.

"Such should reasonably foreclose any criminal negligence charges against Mr. Almena. Recall that the ATF could not conclude where the fire originated. The reasonable doubt here is overwhelming."

The ATF have not yet provided an official cause or released a statement on this latest finding.