Surgeon to Spend Years in Prison for Sexual Battery

John McGuire, of Carlsbad, was sentenced Friday to 14 years, 10 months in prison.

A San Diego-area surgeon was sentenced to 14 years, 10 months in prison Friday for sexual battery and other felony convictions involving women who were under anesthesia.

John Francis McGuire, MD was arrested in August 2015 and initially charged with 26 felony counts involving at least eight patients.

He was convicted last month of 25 counts including sexual battery for a fraudulent medical purpose and sexual contact upon a patient.

One victim was assaulted while undergoing a thyroidectomy procedure performed by McGuire on April 30, 2015.

Another woman was assaulted by McGuire after a nasal reconstructive surgery at a now-closed Fallbrook hospital.

McGuire was working for a medical group in Carlsbad before the incidents, prosecutor Jess Walsh told NBC 7. At the time McGuire committed the crime, he had offices in Fallbrook and Temecula.

McGuire resigned from the Temecula Valley medical staff in June 2015. Three months later, California's medical board suspended his licenses to practice medicine and surgery.