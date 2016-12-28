Adoptions Begin for 78 Dogs Rescued From El Cajon Home

Dozens of dogs rescued from deplorable conditions in a home in El Cajon earlier this month will be up for adoption beginning Thursday. NBC 7's Elena Gomez reports. (Published 5 hours ago)

Adoptions begin Thursday for the 78 dogs rescued from deplorable, cramped living conditions in an El Cajon home earlier this month.

The dogs – mostly terrier mixes, dachshunds and Chihuahuas – were removed by the San Diego Humane Society from what officials described as a hoarding situation.

Over the past few weeks, the dogs have been evaluated by veterinarians. With their health and behavior cleared, the dogs are now seeking forever homes.

The San Diego Humane Society said all of the dogs are friendly and good-natured. However, the dogs never went outside and lived in rooms full of urine and feces. Because they lack those social skills, new owners will have to train the dogs on what it’s like to be a loved, social pet.

The San Diego Humane Society said 45 of the dogs will be up for adoption, for free, starting at 10 a.m. Thursday at the San Diego facility on Gaines Street. The dogs will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Last week, San Diego Humane Society officials said 2-year-old Lucy was one of the dogs nearly ready for adoption. When she was rescued, Lucy was covered in scabs and fleas and had thick, inflammed skin. She was missing large patches of fur near her tails and eyes. She had given birth to possibly multiple litters, officials said. Since her arrival, Humane Society officials have been documenting her journey.

Stephen MacKinnon, chief of the Humane Society’s law enforcement, said officials declined to charge or cite the owner of the dogs because he was extremely cooperative in forfeiting the dogs and sought help for a mental health condition.