A suspect wielding a loaded .45-caliber handgun was taken into custody and a baby inside was reunited with its mother after an hours-long standoff in San Ysidro Sunday, San Diego Police (SDPD) said.

The standoff began at approximately 8:16 a.m. Sunday when Nicholas Chaffer, 25, showed his girlfriend a gun and acted in a threatening manner, SDPD officers said.

The pair were inside an apartment near Camino De La Plaza and Willow in San Ysidro, officers said. The location is across a popular outlet mall.

Police were called and responded to the scene to talk to Chaffer; the SWAT team responded shortly after.

For several hours, Chaffer refused to come outside, police said. The incident prompted officials to evacuate nearby apartments as they worked.

However, shortly before 12 p.m., Chaffer surrendered to police.

No one was injured in the incident; the child was reunited with its mother, police said. A loaded .45 handgun was recovered as well, police said.

SDPD's Domestic Violence Unit is investigating.

No other information was available.

Check back for updates on this breaking news.