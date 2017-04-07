Driver Arrested for Allegedly Smuggling Meth in Murrieta: CBP | NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x

Driver Arrested for Allegedly Smuggling Meth in Murrieta: CBP

By Brie Stimson

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    CBP
    The drugs were found in a compartment in the vehicle's rear cargo area.

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents arrested a man allegedly smuggling nearly 35 pounds of meth in his car Thursday.

    Agents found the illegal drugs after conducting a traffic stop on the driver who was in a Ford Explorer heading north on Interstate 15.

    The 21-year-old man, who was stopped near the Clinton Keith Road exit, consented to a canine sniff of the SUV.

    The dog alerted the agents to the rear area of the SUV where they found 35 bundles of meth in a compartment built into the floor of the vehicle’s rear cargo area.

    The meth weighed just under 35 pounds and had an estimated street value of $118,796.

    The driver was booked on narcotics charges and taken to a Riverside County jail. Border Patrol agents seized his car.

    Agents in the San Diego sector have seized 1,598.86 pounds of meth so far in fiscal year 2017.

    Published 53 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices