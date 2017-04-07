The drugs were found in a compartment in the vehicle's rear cargo area.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents arrested a man allegedly smuggling nearly 35 pounds of meth in his car Thursday.

Agents found the illegal drugs after conducting a traffic stop on the driver who was in a Ford Explorer heading north on Interstate 15.

The 21-year-old man, who was stopped near the Clinton Keith Road exit, consented to a canine sniff of the SUV.

The dog alerted the agents to the rear area of the SUV where they found 35 bundles of meth in a compartment built into the floor of the vehicle’s rear cargo area.

The meth weighed just under 35 pounds and had an estimated street value of $118,796.

The driver was booked on narcotics charges and taken to a Riverside County jail. Border Patrol agents seized his car.

Agents in the San Diego sector have seized 1,598.86 pounds of meth so far in fiscal year 2017.