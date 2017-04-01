Woman Passes Out, Gets Head Stuck in Donation Bin: PD

The woman somehow got trapped inside the bin, which stands in a parking lot on 14th Street below a grocery store. NBC 7's Astrid Solorzano reports.

Firefighters performed an unusual rescue Saturday when a woman got stuck inside a clothing donation bin in San Diego’s East Village.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department (SDFD) officials said the victim – identified only as a woman in her 20s to 30s – somehow got trapped inside the bin, which stands in a parking lot below an Albertsons grocery store on 14th Street.

When emergency crews got to the scene at around 1:40 p.m., they discovered the victim had gotten her head stuck in the bin. The San Diego Police Department (SDPD) said the woman had passed out.

Firefighters were able to pull the woman from the bin, but she was unresponsive. She was rushed to a local hospital as medics performed CPR on her, trying to get her breathing again.

As of 3:30 p.m., the woman's condition was unknown.

The incident is under investigation. At this point, it is unknown how long the woman may have been stuck in the bin or how, exactly, she became trapped.

Fire officials said it appears the woman may have been taking clothing out of the bin or putting items into it.

The bin is one of those standard donation bins often seen in parking lots, typically used to hold donations of shoes and clothing to later be distributed to those in need.

No other information was available.