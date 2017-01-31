Police on Tuesday are trying to apprehend an escaped inmate who was last seen near Interstate 880 in Hayward, Alameda County Sheriff's Department spokesperson Ray Kelly said. (Published 6 hours ago)

Alameda County sheriff's deputies on Tuesday are trying to catch an escaped inmate who bolted — in handcuffs — while being transported to San Francisco International Airport, and was last seen near Interstate 880 in Hayward.

The inmate, who has been identified as 27-year-old Shawn New, was being extradited to Kentucky for violating probation on a credit card and ID fraud conviction. Authorities were transporting him from Dublin-based Santa Rita Jail to SFO, but he managed to escape from the transport vehicle, Sgt. Ray Kelly said.

The vehicle came to a stop around 9:45 a.m. near A Street and I-880 in Hayward, according to Kelly. New opened the back doors, which were unlocked at the time, and jumped from the car and took off running.

"At some point, the traffic was stopped. Mr. New jumped out of the backseat of the car and ran down the freeway, handcuffed," Kelly said.

Officials say the back doors of the rental car didn't have child safety locks and deputies didn't put leg shackles on New because of the long flight ahead.

New was wearing a blue plaid shirt, blue jeans and brown boots at the time of his escape, Kelly said. The inmate is not considered violent, but he should be considered dangerous, he added.

"Right now, the ball has fallen in our court to go recapture this guy," Kelly said.

Anyone who spots New is asked to contact the Alameda County Sheriff's Department.