Escondido Man Accused of Killing Mother Pleads Not Guilty

An Escondido man pleaded not guilty on Monday in connection with the death of his mother.

David McGee, 25, was booked on a first-degree murder charge last week. He is accused of killing his mother and then trying to hurt himself, according to the Escondido Police Department.

McGee's mother, 55-year-old Rebecca Apodaca was found dead on Feb. 1 inside a home on North Hickory Street, between E Washington Avenue and Valley Parkway.

According to investigators, her injuries were described to be consistent with a homicide.

McGee's bail was set at $2 million and he is set to appear in court again on Feb. 28.