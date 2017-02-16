FBI Seeks Help in Identifying 'The Short Fuse Bandit'

The FBI and San Diego Police (SDPD) are looking for the public's help in finding "The Short Fuse Bandit".

The FBI and San Diego Police (SDPD) are looking for the public's help in finding "The Short Fuse Bandit", responsible for three armed robberies across San Diego County.

The bandit used a semi-automatic .40 caliber handgun to rob three different liquor stores in 2017: Perry Liquor on the 4700 block of Federal Blvd. on Jan. 11, Par Liquor on the 5000 block of Federal Blvd. on Jan. 11 and Green Cat Liquor on the 5100 block of Imperial Blvd. on Jan. 11., according to the FBI.

In each instance, the robber verbally demanded money from a store employee and fired a round from his handgun.

Once a store employee gave the man cash, he would flee on foot.

The man wore a dark, long-sleeved sweatshirt or Pendleton-style shirt, a blue bandanna covering his face below the eyes, black sunglasses and a glove on his right hand at the time of the robberies.

He should be considered armed and dangerous, officials said.

A $2,500 reward is being offered for information leading to the conviction of "The Short Fuse Bandit." Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force at (858) 320-1800, the San Diego Police Department, Robbery Unit, at (619) 531-2299, or Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at (888) 580-8477.