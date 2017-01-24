Travelers Rank 4 San Diego Hotels Among Best in US

From a lavish hotel in Del Mar to a romantic hideaway in Coronado Island, four hotels in San Diego have been named among the best in the nation, according to travelers.

On Tuesday, TripAdvisor released a long list of winners for its 2017 Travelers’ Choice Awards, which recognizes top-notch accommodations across the country in the categories of luxury, bargain, small, service, B&Bs and inns, romance and family.

Turns out, the Fairmont Grand Del Mar in San Diego was named the No. 1 luxury hotel in the U.S. The 249-room resort, set in the Los Penasquitos Canyon Preserve, is located 5300 Grand Del Mar Ct. near The Grand Golf Club. It is also home to a spa and lots of dining options, including the famous Addison restaurant.

In the category of best hotels for romance, The 1906 Lodge, a Four Sisters Inn in Coronado, ranked No. 12. The historic boutique hotel, built in 1906,

is located at 1060 Adella Ave. The main building was designed by renowned San Diego architects Will Sterling Hebbard and Irving Gill. Today, guests can enjoy a couple of delicious treats daily: an afternoon wine & hors d’oeuvres hour and freshly baked cookies near the lobby from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. – a Four Sisters Inns tradition.

Meanwhile, Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa in Rancho Santa Fe ranked high in two categories: No. 15 in overall top hotel in the U.S. and No. 17 in luxury hotels in the U.S.

Located at 5921 Valencia Circle, the resort features 45 acres of lush gardens and olive groves. A $30 million renovation in 2013 added remodeled guest “casitas” to the property, a new restaurant and bar, and more.

Finally, the fourth hotel that ranked high in TripAdvisors’ Travelers’ Choice Awards is the Legoland California Hotel in Carlsbad, named the No. 16 family hotel in the U.S.

The hotel, located at 5885 The Crossings Dr., features 250 LEGO-themed guest rooms in different motifs: Pirate, Kingdom, Adventure, Friends. Larger families can stay in suites that sleep up to seven people.

TripAdvisor said the winners were determined based on millions of reviews and opinions from travelers worldwide, gathered over the course of one year.

This year marks the 15th annual Travelers’ Choice Awards. A total of 7,612 hotels in 109 countries were highlighted in this year’s awards; to see the full list, click here.