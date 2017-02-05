A host of travelers impacted by President Donald Trump's travel ban are scheduled to arrive on Sunday at San Francisco International Airport. Among those crossing into the United States is Eman Ali, a 12-year-old girl born in Yemen who is waiting to reunite with her family from Los Banos. Those impacted by the immigration order are currently allowed to enter the United States after a federal judge temporarily blocked the travel ban. The Justice Department appealed that the decision and asked that the ban be reinstated, but that request was denied by a federal appeals court.