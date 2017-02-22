Family members of a 23-year-old woman who's body was found dumped in unincorporated Escondido said they are relieved an arrest has been made, but are still struggling with why her life was taken in the first place.

Dian Cruz, cousin of the victim, Antonia Herrera told NBC 7, the two shared a very special bond.

"We were two weeks apart so we were very close. We had the same friends," Cruz said.

The victim's family and friends knew her simply as "Toni."

Toni most recently lived in a transitional group foster home in the San Marcos area, but also spent time in Las Vegas.

Authorities said it was when Toni was driving back from Las Vegas with a group of people on Jan. 11, that she was shot inside the car. Her body was dumped along Champagne Boulevard, just off Interstate 15.

Her body were found the next day.

Paul Castro, 27, is suspected of pulling the trigger and arrested on Tuesday.

"During that trip back to San Diego, very near the area where her body was found, Mr. Castro shot and killed Antonia," said Lt. Kenn Nelson with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities said Castro a known gang member and an acquaintance of Toni's, acted alone.

Meanwhile, Toni's family is still in a state of shock.

"She was just such a lovable person. I don't know what she could have said or have done to deserve this, nobody does. It's just so unreal to us still," Cruz said.

Detectives don't have a motive for Toni's murder at this time.

Castro is currently in police custody in Las Vegas.

He most likely will soon be extradited back to San Diego in the coming weeks to face the murder charge.