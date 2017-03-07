Federal agencies on Tuesday will continue to comb through the battered neighborhoods of San Jose while they determine how much disaster assistance money will be dolled out to homeowners, businesses and local jurisdictions previously overwhelmed by historic flood waters. Bob Redell reports.

Federal agencies on Tuesday will continue to comb through the battered neighborhoods of San Jose while they determine how much disaster assistance money will be doled out to homeowners, businesses and local jurisdictions previously overwhelmed by historic flood waters.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency and the California Office of Emergency Services have been touring damaged neighborhoods since Monday and will continue to assess the destruction through Wednesday.

Initial estimates from San Jose city officials indicate that public property suffered $23 million in damage as polluted flood water — chalk full of sewage, gasoline, oil and chemicals — swallowed cars and rushed into the first story of several homes along the swollen Coyote Creek. Public property sustained an estimated $50 million in damage.

A total of 140 homes suffered major damage while 399 homes witnessed minor damage, according to officials.

Several residents claim the city failed to properly notify the public before high-rising water inundated homes and cars.

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo immediately took the blame for the historic flooding, and he recently noted that the city should have had more bodies to prevent such a catastrophe from uprooting residents from their homes.

"There's no question that if we had more staff there would be more to do, better preparation," he said Monday. "There's no question we could do better."

NBC Bay Area on Monday learned that San Jose was short-staffed when the Coyote Creek breached its banks and sent water from the saturated Anderson Reservoir flowing into neighborhoods.

The position of director of the Emergency Operations Center was vacant at the time of the flooding, forcing Assistant City Manager David Sykes and county officials to fill in. A new EOC director has been hired and is expected to start on March 13, according to Liccardo.

The city this week will also hold its first public hearing to discuss what went wrong leading up to the flooding. That meeting is scheduled for Thursday.