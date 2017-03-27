Firefighters in Oakland are battling a four-alarm blaze Monday morning, according to fire officials.

The blaze, which was reported around 6 a.m. at 2551 San Pablo Ave., triggered "multiple rescues," fire officials said on Twitter. Heavy flames and smoke could be seen spewing from what appears to be a multi-unit housing structure.

Firefighters were pulled from the structure for safety concerns, forcing them to battle the flames from the ground and via extended ladders, according to fire officials.

Reports of injuries were not immediately available.

Monday's blaze comes roughly four months after the devasting Oakland warehouse fire that claimed the lives of 36 people.

Further information was unavailable at the time.

Stay tuned for details.