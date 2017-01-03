Cross your fingers, thirsty Californians.

Scientists from the Department of Water Resources will conduct its first manual snow survey of 2017 on Tuesday at Phillips Station, about 90 miles east of Sacramento to test the snowpack in the Sierra Nevada mountain range. The last electronic reading — two days after Christmas — showed the statewide water content at 10.5 inches, which was 72 percent of the annual average that time of year, according to the state agency. These manual readings help with the agency’s electronic data.

The Phillips snow course, which has been measured each winter since 1941, is one of dozens that will be checked over the next 10 days to determine the water content of the snowpack, which normally contributes about 30 percent of California’s water when it melts, said spokesman Doug Carlson.

Water experts say it’s too soon to know whether this winter’s wet season will deliver enough rain and snow to move California closer to the end of the state’s five-year drought.

Carlsons said the snowpack usually is at its deepest and most water-laden around April 1. So no one will really know the effect of this winter’s rains and snow until spring, Carlson said.

The heartening news is that this fall kicked off with an above-average rainfall in October in all three Sierra Nevada, Carlson said, which has “sparked optimism for a robust water year,” Carlson said.

November saw below-average precipitation, but the rain returned in December and produced above-average rainfall, according to the agency.

Rainfall measured from October 1 through Dec. 27 at 19 stations totaled 150 percent of the stations’ combined historical average during that period.

“October was one of our wettest on record, and December has produced a nice rebound from November’s below-average precipitation,” climatologist Michael Anderson said. “California needs sustained above-average precipitation and a decent snowpack to overcome the previous years of drought.”

The snowpack is vital because it provides roughly a third of California's water by melting in warm, dry months, providing water for drinking, farming and wildlife.

At the height of drought in 2015, surveyors stood on a dirt patch for the April 1 measurement at Phillips Station, finding the least snow since records had been taken in 1950.

Gov. Jerry Brown responded by ordering residents statewide to use 25 percent less water, letting lawns turn brown — or tearing them out — and flushing toilets less often.

Scott Smith from the Associated Press contributed to this report.