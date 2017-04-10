Leticia Odanga posted this video of the flash to her Twitter account Monday night. It was recorded via a camera on her doorbell.

Several San Diego residents reported seeing bright flashes in the sky Monday night.

The flashes were seen just after 9 p.m. in several different areas, including the City of El Cajon, Clairemont, Kearny Mesa, Talmadge, North Park, Pacific Beach, Solana Beach, Carmel Valley and Fallbrook.

While some people reported seeing just a bright flash, others posted on social media they heard explosions as well.

At this time, it is unclear what the flashes were.

NBC 7 received reports there could have been a plane crash in San Bernardino that cause the flash.

We reached out to the San Bernardino Fire Department, and a spokesperson said there is no evidence of a plane crash. It's considering it to be a meteor at this time.

NBC 7 has also reached out to several authorities regarding the incident.

No other information was available.

