Hundreds of mourning folks in the South Bay on Saturday paid their respects to beloved Little League president and coach Frank Navarro roughly three weeks after he was fatally stabbed at a downtown San Jose nightclub.

Roughly 500 people flooded Gateway Hall at the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds to remember the 35-year-old Eastridge Little League president, who was praised for his commitment to coaching the game of baseball and the game of life to youngsters in San Jose.

Navarro didn't have any children of his own, but he was commended for driving youngsters to practice, helping them with their schoolwork and holding them accountable for their decisions.

"He wanted to make Eastridge great again," John Blanco said. "He wanted to bring the kids back. He wanted to bring the community back. He wanted to make the fields look nice again."

Navarro was working at the Tres Gringos Cabo Cantina on Feb. 26 when he was stabbed to death. The District Attorney's office said six suspects were beating up a bouncer at the night club for confiscating an ID. That's when Navarro, who was head of security at the club, rushed to help his colleague before being stabbed.

While the Navarro family and community seeks justice, they are also trying their best to remember the man they loved and idolized.

"It’s a family out there," Blanco said. "It’s our Eastridge family. That’s why (Navarro) came out with “Eastridge Strong.” That’s what we are. We’re going to be “Eastridge Strong” forever, for him.”

Navarro's funeral is scheduled for Sunday morning at 9 a.m. at the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds.