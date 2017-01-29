Local Girl Scouts Celebrate 100 Years of Cookies

Local Girl Scouts start their 2017 campaign in San Diego.

Local Girl Scouts started going door-to-door Sunday, celebrating 100 years of selling cookies with a new flavor.

Girl Scouts like Sophia Demille are especially excited for this season.

“There’s actually a new cookie, called S’mores,” Demille said.

The new treat has a layer of chocolate and marshmallows stuffed between two cookies. The new cookie costs an extra $1.

“She’s about to be mind-blown about the delicious taste of the cookie,” said Girl Scout Jayell Aramada as a customer tried the new flavor.

Local Girl Scouts continue to sell fan favorites like Thin Mints, Peanut Butter Patties and Thanks-A-Lot.

The Girl Scout Cookie Program is the world’s largest girl-led business. Since 2002, San Diegans have donated more than 2.7 million boxes of cookies to troops abroad.