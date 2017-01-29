Local Girl Scouts Celebrate 100 Years of Cookies | NBC Southern California
Local Girl Scouts Celebrate 100 Years of Cookies

By Matthew Hoffman and Megan Tevrizian

    Local Girl Scouts start their 2017 campaign in San Diego.

    Local Girl Scouts started going door-to-door Sunday, celebrating 100 years of selling cookies with a new flavor. 

    Girl Scouts like Sophia Demille are especially excited for this season.

    “There’s actually a new cookie, called S’mores,” Demille said.

    The new treat has a layer of chocolate and marshmallows stuffed between two cookies. The new cookie costs an extra $1. 

    “She’s about to be mind-blown about the delicious taste of the cookie,” said Girl Scout Jayell Aramada as a customer tried the new flavor. 

    Local Girl Scouts continue to sell fan favorites like Thin Mints, Peanut Butter Patties and Thanks-A-Lot.

    The Girl Scout Cookie Program is the world’s largest girl-led business. Since 2002, San Diegans have donated more than 2.7 million boxes of cookies to troops abroad.

