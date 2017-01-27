The Golden Gate Bridge, Highway and Transportation District's Board of Directors Friday will consider approving two contracts related to the proposed suicide prevention net under the proposed suicide prevention net under the span. Pete Suratos reports. (Published 2 hours ago)

Construction on the bridge'slong-delayed prevention net is expected to take four years and could disrupt traffic at times, the San Francisco Chronicle reported that officials said Thursday.

A committee of the Golden Gate Bridge Highway and Transportation District recommended an allocation of $2 million to the California Highway Patrol to facilitate traffic flow while workers install the net, the Chronicle reported. The project is expected to start this year and finish in 2021.

The proposal would pay the CHP for opening and closing designated lanes at night, when the bulk of the work is expected to occur. The construction is scheduled for nighttime because less cars are on the road, the Chronicle reported.

A professional services agreement in the amount $882,831 would be awarded to Environmental Sciences Associates of San Francisco subject to the District receiving the California Department of Transportation's approval of

the agreement before execution.

The California Highway Patrol is in line to receive a contract not to exceed $2 million for an on-call service agreement for enforcement services during the construction of the physical deterrent system and wind

retrofit project estimated at $204 million. The District's Board of Directors also will consider approval of a

sublease with Blue & Gold Fleet for the Golden Gate Ferry to provide weekday commute service between Tiburon and San Francisco starting Jan. 30. It's the first time in 40 years that Golden Gate Ferry is planning to expand its service area.