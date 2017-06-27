Golden Gate Bridge Toll Prices Set to Increase

Heads up, drivers. Crossing the Golden Gate Bridge is about to get more expensive.

FasTrak users, Pay-by-Plate payers and carpoolers will all have to fork over an extra quarter beginning July 3, according to the Golden Gate Bridge Highway and Transportation District.

That means FasTrak users will now have to pay $6.75, Pay-by-Plate payers will need to cough up $7.75, and carpoolers must hand over $4.75. There are also price changes coming for multi-axle vehicles.

The toll hike is part of a multi-year increase designed to help a budget deficit, according to the Golden Gate Bridge Highway and Transportation District.

This time next year, Golden Gate Bridge tolls will jump once again by another quarter for most vehicles.

Golden Gate Ferry rates and Golden Gate Transit Bus rates are also increasing for some routes come July 1.