Gov. Brown Requests Federal Aid, Declares Emergency

Gov. Jerry Brown is asking for federal assistance with the infrastructure damage from late January storms that caused flooding, mudslides and power outages.

Tuesday's request follows two other petitions for federal help that President Donald Trump's administration granted last month to assist with earlier storm damages and the emergency at Oroville Dam.

Brown's office said Tuesday the governor also declared a state of emergency for 53 of the state's 58 counties due to late January storms. All nine Bay Area counties were among the 58 counties listed.

The request says February storms' damage, including the crippling of Oroville Dam's two spillways, is being assessed.

After five years of drought, California saw record-breaking precipitation this year that led rivers and creeks to break their banks.

The governor's office says six people died in the state during the January and February storms.