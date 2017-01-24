An artist claiming responsibility for the “HOLLYWeeD” sign prank on New Year’s Day struck again over the weekend by helping install a massive banner pushing to impeach President Donald Trump on the Golden Gate Bridge.

The artist, Zach Fernandez, on Sunday posted a picture of the banner with the caption “You’re Fired. #wethepeople.”

Fernandez recently turned himself into the Los Angeles Police Department after claiming he was behind altering the iconic Hollywood sign to say “HOLLYWeeD.”

Meanwhile, the California Highway Patrol said no arrests have been made in connection to the banner that hung on the Golden Gate Bridge. An investigation is also ongoing.

No other information was immediately available.