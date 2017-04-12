Homicide Suspect Taken Into Custody by Border Patrol Agents

A man, wanted for a homicide in Los Angeles, was arrested by Border Patrol agents in San Ysidro, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) confirmed.

Frank Perez, 20, was taken into custody on Monday around 9:35 p.m. at San Ysidro's Ped West facility.

He was turned over to agents by Mexican authorities, CBP said.

Perez is wanted for an outstanding felony warrant for homicide-murder with no bail by the Los Angeles Police Department.

Border Parol turned him over to the FBI after confirming the warrant.