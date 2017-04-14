After a successful fundraiser, Honor Flight San Diego announced Friday they will have a fall trip to Washington, DC for WWII veterans.

Honor Flight San Diego, founded in 2010 by Dave Smith, is a non-profit organization that takes WWII and terminally ill senior veterans on a trip to Washington, DC to see war memorials.

But the organization canceled their spring trip this year due to lack of funding.

With the help of several donations and fundraisers, the organization has enough money for a "Tour of Honor" trip in the fall.

The three-day trip includes visits to several war memorials, including National World War II, Vietnam, Korea, Marine Corps and U.S. Air Force.

According to the organization, 100 WWII veterans from Southern California are on the waiting list. They are asking any WWII currently not on the list to contact them.

After the "Tour of Honor," Honor Flight San Diego hopes to honor Korean War veterans.