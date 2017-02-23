Huge efforts have been underway all Wednesday to try and figure out how to rescue horses stranded in San Jose floodwaters. Scott Budman reports.

Some of the horses left stranded in San Jose floodwater were reunited with their owners Thursday.

Crews continued late Thursday to work on rescuing all 28 horses. The first horse rescued, Brownie, was safely reunited with its owner after crews helped the animal cross a river.

Horse owners said the rescues, while happening gradually, are necessary.

Horse owners said the rescues, while happening gradually, are necessary.

Owners are working on rescuing the horses before the next round of storms this weekend.