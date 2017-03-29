Video captured by NBC 7 viewer Katie Wokas of a hot air balloon that made an emergency landing in a Rancho Penasquitos neighborhood on March 28.

A hot air balloon was reportedly forced to make an unplanned, emergency landing near homes in a Rancho Penasquitos neighborhood Tuesday night.

The San Diego Police Department (SDPD) said reports of the hot air balloon descending came in just after 7:30 p.m. Residents told police they spotted the hot air balloon across several locations, including the area of 12600 Creekwood Lane, Texana Street, Pimpernel Drive, Park Village and Black Mountain roads.

Eventually, the balloon landed close to several large trees next to homes. SDPD officers met with the pilot; there were no injuries. About an hour-and-a-half later, the scene was cleared.

NBC 7 viewer Katie Wokas captured the hot air balloon’s descent on video, as well as some photos of the incredible sight over the neighborhood. She said the hot air balloon landed on a street just below her home.

The footage shows the hot air balloon was labeled with a large logo for Hendrick’s, a company that sells gin.

Hot Air Balloon Lands in RP Neighborhood

No further details of the incident have been released, including what led to the pilot to make the unplanned landing. SDPD Officer Billy Hernandez said no police report was filed for the incident.