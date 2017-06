It’s summer – which means it's boating season. Boating, kayaking and canoeing in the San Francisco Bay can be a lot of fun, but with it comes some basic boating safety rules.



Errors account for 70 percent of boating accidents. The U.S. Coast Guard in San Francisco wants us to keep these tips in mind before we head out into the pristine blue waters of the Bay.



