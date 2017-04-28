How to Test for Lead in Drinking Water

After drinking water tainted with lead was found in at least three schools in San Diego, many parents are wondering what they can do to check the water in their home.

Testing kits are available at most home improvement stores. The test asks users to fill a little vial with tap water from their kitchen sink. The sample goes into an envelope and should then be sent off for testing.

The Environmental Protection Agency says test results that show more than 15 parts per billion in drinking water are dangerous.

Because the city documents no lead pipes in its distribution system, it is required to test a very minimal number of homes, and it must prioritize testing of homes built between 1982 and 1986, according to rules set by the federal Environmental Protection Agency.



The American Academy of Pediatrics told NBC 7 Investigates lead poisoning can cause behavioral issues and learning disabilities in children.



