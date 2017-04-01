On Friday night, a nonprofit organization held its 11th annual “Unforgettable Prom,” for teenagers battling cancer. NBC 7’s Astrid Solorzano shares details of this heartwarming story.

Hundreds of teens battling cancer celebrated their courage Friday during the 11th annual "Unforgettable Prom" in Balboa Park.

The event is funded by Friends of Scott Foundation, a San Diego-based non-profit organization founded in memory of Scott Delgadillo, who lost his battle with leukemia at the age of 14.

The prom was organized for teenagers who have battled Leukemia and other cancers.

Subeida Garcia, 19, found out she had osteosarcoma last year.

“It was pretty hard,” Garcia said. “Not only on me but like on all of my family. I had a one-year-old and I also had my boyfriend.”

Garcia had to have her leg amputated at the hip and spent three months in the hospital recovering.

“It was really hard on all of us. My mom had to quit her job to take care of me,” she told NBC 7.

She said she had to re-learn all of her daily tasks.

“It’s very different. I have to learn to be normal again and do the routine, to start school and maybe working," she added.

Garcia said Friday night's prom was a step away from everything.

"We’re having a break away from everything. Just having fun, enjoying life, enjoying the moment.”