NBC 7's Rory Devine reports the confirmed death of young Chula Vista woman in a submerged vehicle (Published Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017)

A Chula Vista family's search for their beloved daughter ended when her body was discovered in a vehicle submerged underwater.

The body of their daughter, Milyn Chew Navarro, 23, was pulled out of the vehicle near Otay Lakes Tuesday night. Her family had reported her missing on Sunday.

Navarro’s brother described her as a great sister and a loving person who was happy and respectful.

Her coworker Aser Elsharkawy was also found dead inside the vehicle. His family had reported him missing as well.

On Tuesday night, the Sheriff’s Astrea Helicopter was searching for the two missing people around 6:45 p.m., when deputies spotted Elsharkawy’s car. The BMW was submerged in the water with two people inside.

California Highway Patrol officers said the pair died in a car accident.

“The vehicle left the roadway at a high rate of speed, overturned, probably several times before it ended up in the water, so that would explain the heavy damage to the vehicle," said CHP officer Jake Sanchez.

Navarro’s brother, Jonathan Salvador, expressed his grief over the tragic incident.

“I have no words to describe this. You have to actually be in my shoes so you can realize how painful this news is," said Salvador.

CHP officials said the second person in the car matched the description of Elsharkawy.