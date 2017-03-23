A special agent with U.S. Immigration and Custom Enforcement's (ICE) has been arrested, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California (CDCA).

Felix Cisneros, age 42, is a 10-year veteran of ICE, who lives in Murrieta. He was recently assigned to Homeland Security Investigations (HSI)'s Inland Empire Office. Cisneros was arrested Wednesday afternoon following a criminal complaint filed by federal prosecutors, confirmed the CDCA.

On Thursday morning the complaint was unsealed and Cisneros was set to make his first court appearance in the U.S. District Court, said the CDCA.

He is suspected of aiding and assisting an immigrant to illegally enter the U.S., as well as working with an organized crime group with business interests in Mexico, said the CDCA.

Cisneros allegedly helped the Mexican national regain a passport that was seized several months earlier, said the CDCA.

He convinced U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers to return the passport "likely through deception," said the court affidavit. He is also accused of helping the Mexican national return to the U.S. at the Los Angeles Airport.

A complaint alleges that the organized crime group asked Cisneros to help the Mexican national return to the U.S. in 2013, said the CDCA.

The Mexican national who was trying to enter the U.S. illegally, was barred from re-entering the U.S. because of previous felony convictions. He is suspected of working for the organized crime group to negotiate with a Mexican company.

If convicted, Cisnero faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in federal prison, said the CDCA.

An investigation was held with the FBI, the Department of Homeland Security and the ICE Office of Professional Responsibility.