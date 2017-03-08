A U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer checks identifications as people cross into the United States from Mexico on September 23, 2016 in San Ysidro, California. More than 10,000 people legally cross the border, mostly for work, at San Ysidro daily, making it the busiest port of entry on the 2,000 mile border between the United States and Mexico

There was a 40 percent drop in the number of illegal border crossings from January to February of this year, according to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

Compared to last year's 31,578 people, CBP said, there were 18,762 people this year who were apprehended near the border.

CBP said usually, they see an increase in the number of people crossing the border towards the beginning of the year. But due to heavy enforcement of immigration laws after President Donald Trump's inaguaration in January, this was the lowest monthly total in about the last five years.

According to a statement by Border Protection, "The decrease is also encouraging news because it means many fewer people are putting themselves and their families at risk of exploitation, assault and injury by human traffickers and the physical dangers of the treacherous journey north."

CBP said they have noticed increased fees charged by human smugglers near the southwest border--they credited the increase to changes in U.S. policy related to illegal border crossings.

"As directed in my memoranda implementing the President’s executive orders, we remain committed to carrying out fair, impartial and humane enforcement of the nation’s immigration laws," CBP said in a statement.