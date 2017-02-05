Bahdor was not planning to come to San Diego until March, but with this week's developments, his lawyer tried to get him on the first flight to the U.S. NBC 7's Astrid Solorzano reports. (Published Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017)

For the last seven years, Amir Bahdor’s dream has been to live in the United States.

Five years ago, his mother, a green card holder who lives in Atlanta, petitioned to bring him here.

After finally obtaining an immigrant visa, Bahdor went to the airport Monday only to be turned away because of President Trump’s executive order, banning travel from seven predominately Muslim countries.

“We tried to get him on British Airways and they wouldn't let him on the plane,” Bahdor’s lawyer Carl Balediata tells NBC 7. “He was vetted by Department of State. They issued him the visa before the ban started.”

Balediata says they called the airline again. "This time they said [the Border Patrol] wouldn't let him on the plane because the ban was still in effect." His lawyer says the main problem was confusion.

But once they found out a federal judge in Washington state had temporarily suspended the ban, their next plan was the fly from Iran to Munich to Boston and finally to San Diego.

“When he told me he landed we both shed a tear. We were crying you know, it was amazing,” Balediata said emotionally.

After seven years of hope was realized when Bahdor landed at Lindbergh Field, he says there's one thing he wants Americans to understand about Iranians.

“We have a very good culture,” he says. “We are not terrorists. We are good person.”