The victim spoke publicly for the first time Thursday in court after Jack Doshay and his defense team changed their plea to guilty. NBC 7's Steven Luke has more.

A North County man will serve 10 years behind bars for kidnapping a child on the grounds of her school.

Jack Doshay, a member of an affluent San Diego family, pleaded guilty to charges of kidnapping at Skyline Elementary School in March 2015.

Doshay walked onto the campus not long after the dismissal bell rang and confronted a girl, then 7 years old, as she walked to her after-school program.

Doshay tried to silence the girl by wrapping tape around her face and started to carry her off.

"I knew that this guy was going to take me," the student said outside court. She's going to be 10 years old in a few weeks.

"I just think I really just knew what to do because my parents weren't with me," she explained.

However, the girl kicked and screamed and drew the attention of staff and parents nearby. They chased Doshay but could not catch him before he drove away.

Doshay was initially charged with eight counts including assault with intent for sexual conduct, child abuse and a variety of false imprisonment charges.

Under a plea agreement, Doshay admitted to assault with intent to commit felony child molest and the allegation that the victim was under 14 years old. Other charges were dismissed under the agreement.

Under the agreement, Doshay will spend 10 years, four months in state prison. He must register as a sex offender.

If he were to be convicted of a future felony, he would serve 25 years to life, the judge advised Doshay before accepting the plea agreement.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for May 31.

The student who fought off Doshay said outside court that he messed with the wrong girl.

“He said I wasn’t to see my mom or dad again,” the girl said outside court. “But I’m standing here with my mom and dad and he’s going to prison.”

Doshay’s parents are Glenn and Karen Doshay. Glenn is a minority stakeholder of the San Diego Padres.

Glenn suspected his son may have been involved based on the vehicle description, grand jury transcripts said.

According to the documents, Glenn told investigators he had also looked at his son’s computer and found online search history on how to “tape” someone up using duct tape.

There were also searches on the laptop for the terms “child erotica,” “little girls modeling” and “Japanese schoolgirl teens” under Jack Doshay’s log-in.

As Glenn pieced things together, he hired high-profile defense attorney Paul Pfingst to represent his son, according to documents filed in the case.

Jack Doshay had been accepted into a university 10 days prior to the 2015 attempted kidnapping.