The baby and its mother have been reunited.

Officers found a toddler that was inside a Jeep Patriot SUV stolen from the 4300 block of W. Point Loma Boulevard Friday evening, San Diego police confirm.

The 19-month-old was in the backseat unharmed and sleeping.

The theft was reported to police immediately, and they tracked the Jeep with a cellphone that was left inside.

Officers found the Jeep abandoned at Mariner’s Cove, off W. Point Loma Boulevard, and are now looking for the car thief.