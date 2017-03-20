A 16-year-old teen in Juvenile Hall pleaded not guilty in the fatal shooting of an Escondido woman, along with other charges that were not disclosed. The minor could be charged as an adult in further proceedings. NBC 7’s Rory Devine reports.

A 16-year-old allegedly acting as an accomplice in the shooting and killing of an Escondido woman on her way home from a church event has been charged with murder, Deputy District Attorney Laurie Hauf said.

The juvenile, who has not been identified, faced a judge at his detention hearing on Monday, just days after the alleged gunman in the shooting was charged in the case.

The teen is facing a murder charge and other charges in the shooting that took Catherine Kennedy's life. He pleaded not guilty.

Hauf said she could not disclose the details of any further charges.

"As we've said before, we do believe he is an accomplice to this murder," Hauf said.

The decision on whether or not the 16-year-old should be tried as an adult will be made at a later date.

"That will come to light as the nature of the juvenile procedures continue," Hauf said.

Dionicio Crespin Torrez, Jr., 24, pleaded not guilty Friday to one count of murder, one count of attempted murder of rival gang members and two counts of shooting at an occupied vehicle. He was held without bail.

Because of the alleged gang affiliation, Torrez faces life in prison or the death penalty if convicted of the charges.

He pleaded not guilty and was ordered held without bail.

Officials said Kennedy was struck and killed by a bullet fired by the suspects, believed to be gang members. She was driving along Grand Avenue on March 7 on her way home from a church event.

The 16-year-old will next appear in court for a status conference on April 4.