Legoland to Open New 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' Display Thursday | NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x

Legoland to Open New 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' Display Thursday

The all-Lego display depicts the first 30 minutes of the movie, using six different scenes

By Matt Hoffman

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Legoland California Resort will open a new Star Wars-themed display Thursday dubbed "Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens Miniland Model Display."

    The latest attraction will highlight scenes from the film, “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”

    The display depicts the first 30 minutes of the movie, using six different models built entirely out of Lego bricks.

    A theme park spokeswoman told NBC 7 the setup has been in the works for the past year.

    The display will even showcase a 16-foot-long Star Destroyer Finalizer, made with more than 350,000 Legos. A statement from the theme park said the 16-foot model is the longest Star Wars Miniland model ever created.

    Resort General Manager Peter Ronchetti will officially open the display with a lightsaber ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday at 9:30 a.m.

    Star Wars characters will be on-hand and the celebration will include live music from the movie's soundtrack.

    Published 2 hours ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices