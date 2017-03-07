Legoland California Resort will open a new Star Wars-themed display Thursday dubbed "Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens Miniland Model Display."

The latest attraction will highlight scenes from the film, “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”

The display depicts the first 30 minutes of the movie, using six different models built entirely out of Lego bricks.

A theme park spokeswoman told NBC 7 the setup has been in the works for the past year.

The display will even showcase a 16-foot-long Star Destroyer Finalizer, made with more than 350,000 Legos. A statement from the theme park said the 16-foot model is the longest Star Wars Miniland model ever created.

Resort General Manager Peter Ronchetti will officially open the display with a lightsaber ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday at 9:30 a.m.

Star Wars characters will be on-hand and the celebration will include live music from the movie's soundtrack.