In memory of Carrie Fisher, a 'lightsaber vigil' is planned to mourn the Star Wars icon who died Tuesday after she had a heart attack last week.

The event will be held at 7 p.m. Friday at the California Center for the Arts in Escondido, according to a Facebook event page. Fans will gather together at the center, holding their lightsabers aloft to honor the actress.

In the event page, the organizers ask attendees to refrain from sparring with their sabers or performing choreographed fights out of respect for Fisher's passing.

The vigil was organized by a Facebook group called the Lightsaber Team, 'an athletic performance team that promotes a healthy alternative, concept and strategy for those in the Nerd/Geek/Dork (NGD) lifestyle,' according to their Facebook page.

Fans were encouraged but not required to bring their lightsabers to the vigil.

If it continues to rain, they will meet in the long, covered hallway at the back end of the Center, adjacent to the Center parking lot off Woodward Drive, according to the event page.

Similar vigils to honor Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher have been held across the U.S. in cities such as Los Angeles and Austin.

Her death prompted an outpouring of grief from friends, family, fans of the Hollywood legend and other celebrities.