Local Navy Sailor's Belongings Stolen While on Deployment

A local business is stepping into help a Navy sailor whose belongings were stolen while he is on deployment.

Petty Officer Third Class Jacob Weaver was deployed on USS Carl Vinson a few weeks ago.

In his absence, all of his things left inside an SUV in front of his friend's home in Coronado were stolen.

The morning Weaver was deployed, his friend found the SUV's window smashed and everything was gone.

But Weaver is unaware of the theft because the friend has not been able to reach him yet.

Toyota of El Cajon heard about the robbery and offered to fix the vehicle's window for free.

"We have a lot of military customers that come to us, and from time to time they're down and out so we never hesitate to step up to help with a discount or any other thing we can do," said Jeremy Cadwell, of Toyota of El Cajon.

A online fundraiser has also been set up to help raise money to replace the stolen belongings.