Local Teen Assembles Hygiene Kits for Hurricane Victims

NBC 7 Gaby Rodriguez talks with Kenan Pala about the effort to assemble personal hygiene kits for Houston residents.

A local teenager who broke a Guinness World record when he started his charity Kids4Community earlier this year, is now putting together hygiene kits for Hurricane Harvey victims.

Kenan Pala, his friends and volunteers have already assembled dozens of hygiene kits at his mom's Scripps Ranch office.

Toothpaste, towels and hand sanitizer are just a few of the items Pala has collected this week.

The founder of Kids 4 Community said the images from Houston have been mind-blowing.

“To see those images of the hurricane and the flooding was definitely very astonishing,” Pala said.

Volunteers were scheduled Friday to pack up the kits to send to Texas. They hope to create 2,000 kits.

If you'd like to help donate supplies, you can bring them to 10123 Carroll Canyon Road.