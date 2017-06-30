Mammoth Mountain Remains Open for 4th of July Weekend

Mammoth Mountain will be open throughout the Independence Day weekend. There is nearly two-feet of snow at the Main Lodge and more than 10-feet of snow at the summit.

More Than 10-Feet of Snow at Mammoth Mountain Summit

Summer is here and for many, it's time to hit the pool--especially for the Fourth of July weekend.

But if you're a winter sports lover, you're in luck.

Mammoth Mountain is covered in nearly two-feet of snow at the Main Lodge, and more than 10-feet at the Summit.

Ski lifts will be running on the holiday weekend and will provide skiers and snowboarders access to more than 50 trails.

The resort will remain open for daily operations into the month of August.