NBC 7's Dave Summers reports on the attack that left the nurse suffering from six stab wounds. (Published Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2016)

A man accused of premeditated attempted murder in the random stabbing of a County psychiatrist nurse was held on $2 million bail at his Superior Court arraignment Thursday.

Gregg Taylor, 57, allegedly walked over to 59-year-old Cindy Doucette as she was getting out of her car to heading to work, said "hi", then stabbed her multiple times near Morena Boulevard and Savannah Street in San Diego's Morena neighborhood, Deputy District Attorney Karra Reedy alleged in court.

Taylor allegedly stabbed her six times in the chest, neck and head, her family said. The 25-year County of San Diego employee has since been released from the hospital.

He pleaded not guilty to a premeditated attempted murder charge. If convicted, he could face a maximum exposure of life in prison, plus four years, with the possibility of parole.

At Taylor's preliminary hearing, Superior Court Judge Frederic Link ruled that there was enough evidence to send Taylor to trail.

He is expected to appear in court on May 4 for a readiness and June 12 for a trial.