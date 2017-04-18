A man who hijacked an airport shuttle bus has been ordered to stand trial. NBC 7's Omari Fleming has more on how the man stole the bus, and how he nearly escaped police custody. (Published Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016)

A man who posed as a passenger and stole a San Diego International Airport employee shuttle filled with workers has pleaded guilty to related charges.

Norberto Eaton, 46, of Arizona, pleaded guilty to ten felony counts: eight counts of false imprisonment by force, one count of vehicle theft and one count of resisting an executive officer by force.

He previously pleaded not guilty.

Eaton stole the shuttle on April 19, 2016 in what one man testified was a wild ride.

In a split-screen video showing the front of the shuttle on one side and passengers on the other, you can Eaton jump up from the back of the shuttle, hop in the driver’s seat and speed off from Terminal 2 at Lindbergh Field with the door open.

A woman in the front seat with a cane can be seen looking for something to hold onto so she won’t fall as she and others are tossed around.

“The rate of speed was excessive,” testified Randal Snyder during Eaton’s preliminary hearing. “I was thrown up against the window which I thought was odd. I became concerned. I started looking for my seat belt.”

Investigators say that at one point, Eaton was racing 55 miles per hour down a 25 miles per hour zone on Harbor Drive.

Video shows Eaton going around stopped cars and blowing through a red light near the U.S. Coast Guard station.

One officer who testified about the April hijacking said the accident could have been catastrophic.

In the video, Eaton can be seen motioning to the passengers.

A Harbor Police officer testified he told them, "everything will be fine."

During the ordeal, which lasted more than two minutes, Snyder, one of the two men on board the shuttle, testified that he and the other man looked at each other and decided they were going to do something.

When the shuttle hit traffic near Hawthorne and came to a stop, they jumped the driver and grabbed him.

Snyder says Eaton escaped, but he and the other man were able to shout down a parking enforcement officer, who arrested Eaton.

Eaton faces a maximum of six years and eight months in County Jail when he is sentenced on May 16. The sentencing judge will consider the probation report and a possible split sentence.