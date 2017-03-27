Three men who made lewd comments about a pregnant woman as she walked down the street, prompting her husband to come to her defense, have been arrested and charged, San Diego County Sheriff's (SDSO) Detective Michael Moore said.

The incident happened around 6:10 p.m. Saturday on the 1000 block of Elkelton Boulevard in Spring Valley, near a bus stop and the El Kelton Shopping Center, right off State Route 125.

Three men - later identified as 29-year-old Eulalio Zuniga, 24-year-old Edwin Zuniga, and 35-year-old Felipe Zuniga - made lewd comments about a woman as she walked on the sidewalk with her husband and two-year-old child, Moore said.

The woman told her husband, who then went to confront the men, Moore said.

The husband and the suspects got into a fight which quickly escalated, Moore said. As the wife tried to break up the fight, she was punched in the face.

At one point during the fight, one of the men grabbed a drainage cover and used it to hit the husband over the head, Sheppard said. He suffered head trauma.

One of the men was slashed with a sharp instrument and suffered severe injuries.

Two of the men and the husband were taken to local hospitals. The suspects and the husband are expected to survive.

The three men were charged with assault with a deadly weapon.

The incident is under investigation.