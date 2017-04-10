A man and a woman, accompanied by a 5-year-old boy, were arrested for smuggling cocaine by Border Patrol agents over the weekend.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) also confirmed that a previously deported sex offender was arrested the same day.

CBP said the first incident occurred Saturday around 9 a.m. at the checkpoint of Highway 86.

During primary inspection, the driver, a 37-year-old man, told agents he was accompanied by his wife and 5-year-old son.

After being alerted to the man's Jeep by a Border Patrol detection canine team, agents discovered six bundles of cocaine hidden inside the front driver seat.

The narcotics are have an estimated street value of $218,250.

CBP said the man, woman and 5-year-old, all Mexican citizens, were turned over the Drug Enforcement Administration for further investigation.

That same day, around 9:30 p.m., agents arrested three men who had illegally entered the U.S. near Ocotillo.

A 53-year-old man had been convicted of sexual assault in the second degree in Colorado and had served 18 months in prison, CBP said.

He had previously been deported.

CBP said the man will be criminally prosecuted for Re-Entry After Removal as a convicted sex offender.