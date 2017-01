Santa Clara County Sheriff's deputies were called to the VTA’s Alum Rock Transit Center just after 1 a.m., following calls about a man with a handgun. Jan. 2, 2017

A man wearing a Batman-like mask was locked up Monday morning after a standoff with Santa Clara County sheriff’s deputies.

Deputies were called to the VTA’s Alum Rock Transit Center just after 1 a.m., following calls about a man with a handgun.

After a while, deputies were finally able to bring the man into custody.

They say they found toy guns on him.

San Jose police officers have had run-ins with the suspect before but those times he was dressed as Superman.