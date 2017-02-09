Four locations across the San Francisco Bay Area are testing out a new sandwich on their menu. It's called the McDonald’s Crab Sandwich.

The Crab Sandwich will have snow crab meat on a sliced sourdough bun. When asked why McDonald's is using snow crab and not local Dungeness, McDonald's said: "The McDonald’s sourcing team had to weigh a variety of different factors when they approached how and where they were sourcing crab."

The sandwich also comes with celery and seasoned mayo dressing mixed inside, served with leafy green romaine lettuce, tomato slices, and on a crispy sourdough bun with herb butter.

“McDonald’s is committed to creating quality food with quality ingredients,” chef Michael Haracz, manager of culinary innovation at McDonald’s USA, said in a press release. “We’re very proud of the work done by local franchises to innovate and create a new regional menu item that is so iconic in the Bay Area.”

Right now the sandwiches are only available at four McDonald’s locations in the South Bay.

• 2191 Monterey Road, San Jose, CA 95125

• 2699 Union Avenue, San Jose, CA 95124

• 4838 San Felipe Road, San Jose, CA 95135

• 3509 Homestead Road, Santa Clara, CA 95051

The Crab Sandwich will be available at nearly 250 McDonald’s restaurants across the San Francisco Bay Area later this year.