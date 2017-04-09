Roughly 40 desperate searchers on Sunday once again scoured Benicia and Martinez in hopes of locating Kevin Redrico, a missing San Jose State University student who disappeared on Wednesday. Chuck Coppola reports.

Redrico, a third-year undergraduate student studying music education, is described as Filipino with black hair and brown eyes, roughly 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 125 pounds. He also has a full mustache and goatee. He was last seen wearing black or gray clothing when he ditched his car and cellphone near the Benicia Bridge.

"I can't tell you his mental state, but it's been storming, and I'm worried about his safety," Jonathan Redrico, Kevin Redrico's brother, said.

Kevin Redrico's father, Glenn, said his son was recently taking anti-depressants to help cope with a personal relationship problem, but Glenn Redrico does not believe his son presents a danger to himself.

"I talked with him, and he said he won't do that," Glenn Redrico said. "I just hope he's wandering around because of the medication."

Aside from the bridge, Kevin Redrico's most recent locations include Madison Street in Benicia, Park Road in Benicia, Shoal Drive East in Vallejo and Hayes Street in Benicia.

Kevin Redrico most likely has a purple Pokemon keychain, Honda car keys and prescription bottles in his name on his person.

Searchers on paddleboards, boats and jet skis inspected the area beneath the bridge Sunday afternoon. They also handed out fliers to local fishermen in hopes of gathering any helpful information.

Other search parties on Sunday also combed Vallejo, Pleasant Hill, Hercules and Concord as well as handed out fliers to the general public.

A longtime family friend of Kevin Redrico even brought his dog to help in the search effort.

"He goes places and gets into nooks and crannies that I would not get into," Arsenio Roldan said.

Anyone with information about Kevin Redrico's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 707-344-7690.