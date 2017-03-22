More Than 100 to Be Laid Off at Coca-Cola in San Diego

Coca-Cola has announced it will lay off more than 100 employees at one of their San Diego facilities.

A statement from the company said Coca-Cola is consolidating its local facilities into a newly upgraded and expanded warehouse in Oceanside.

As a result, San Diego warehouse operations will be closing and 102 San Diego associates will be impacted.

"We have informed our associates of the changes and are fully committed to treating every associate with respect and dignity throughout this process," the statement read.

Read the full statement below:

"Coca-Cola Refreshments is committed to investing in our growing business in the San Diego region. We remain focused on providing the highest-quality products and best customer service in San Diego and all of California.

To better serve our expanding customer base and evolving consumer needs, and bring greater efficiency to our business, we are consolidating our San Diego warehouse operations into our newly expanded and upgraded Oceanside facility. This will result in closure of our warehouse operations in San Diego. We have informed our associates of the changes and are fully committed to treating every associate with respect and dignity throughout this process."