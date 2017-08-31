More Than 55 Pounds of Meth Found in Car's Gas Tank

Border Patrol agents arrested a woman suspected of smuggling more than 50 pounds of methamphetamine inside the gas tank of her car.

The 34-year-old woman, a U.S. citizen, was arrested at a checkpoint on Highway 86 around 8 a.m. Wednesday, according to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

Agents were alerted to the vehicle by a Border Patrol canine team. The narcotics were discovered inside the car's gas tank during a secondary inspection.

Sixty packages of methamphetamine were found--worth a street value of $194,110.

Agents turned over the woman to the Drug Enforcement Administration, along with the car and narcotics.