More Than 55 Pounds of Meth Found in Car's Gas Tank - NBC Southern California
WEATHER ALERT: 
Check Interactive Radar Maps
OLY-LA

More Than 55 Pounds of Meth Found in Car's Gas Tank

By Jaspreet Kaur

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    More Than 55 Pounds of Meth Found in Car's Gas Tank
    NBC 5 News

    Border Patrol agents arrested a woman suspected of smuggling more than 50 pounds of methamphetamine inside the gas tank of her car.

    The 34-year-old woman, a U.S. citizen, was arrested at a checkpoint on Highway 86 around 8 a.m. Wednesday, according to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

    Agents were alerted to the vehicle by a Border Patrol canine team. The narcotics were discovered inside the car's gas tank during a secondary inspection.

    Sixty packages of methamphetamine were found--worth a street value of $194,110.

    Agents turned over the woman to the Drug Enforcement Administration, along with the car and narcotics.

    Published at 8:13 PM PDT on Aug 31, 2017
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices